MVC Baseball: Central and Tomah wrap up conference play at Copeland Park

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Riverhawks can claim a tie with Aquinas for the conference title with a win over the Timberwolves Tuesday afternoon.
Central gets the scoring started early. In the 1st inning, they drive in 2 runs on a Casey Erickson check swing single. 2-0 Riverhawks
The home team would go on to add 3 more runs in the next 2 innings to lead 5-0 after 3.
Senior Adam Olson locked it in on the bump, collecting more strikeouts as the game went into later innings. He would end with 7 punch-outs on the night, with 6 of the 7 coming in the 3rd inning or later.
The Riverhawks soar to a shared conference title following the 7-0 shutout victory.
Riverhawks' next game: Regionals-5/31 vs. Holmen 5:00pm @ Viterbo
Timberwolves' next game: 5/27 @ Marshfield 5:00pm