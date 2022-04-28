MVC Baseball: Holmen hosting the Hilltoppers

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - Vikings looking to ride the momentum of a 10-0 win in their last game, but Onalaska had other plans.
The Hilltoppers offense exploded for 8 runs in the 2nd inning. They added 4 more again in the 3rd and 5th innings to run away with the 18-0 victory.
Onalaska sophomore Adam Skifton was great in his pitching performance, allowing only one hit and striking out the side in his final frame of a 5-inning shutout performance.
Hilltoppers next game: 4/29 vs. Prairie du Chien 5:00pm
Vikings next games: 4/30 @ Chippewa Falls 11:00am & 2:00pm (doubleheader)