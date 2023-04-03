 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.Recent rainfall has led to rises on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:45 PM CDT Monday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling to 10.1 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

MVC Baseball: Holmen hosts Hilltoppers

  • Updated
  • 0
Holmen Baseball

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - Fresh off the previous week's 7-3 victory over Altoona, the Vikings look to continue the winning ways as they open conference play against Onalaska.

It's the Hilltoppers getting on the board first, bringing in 2 runs without collecting a hit. Griffin Schultz is able to add to that with an RBI Fielder's Choice in the 2nd. HIilltoppers up 3-0.

Holmen able to get one of those runs back in the bottom of the 2nd with an RBI Fielder's Choice of their own.

The Hilltoppers add on once again in the top of the 5th, and that proves to be enough.

Onalaska wins their first contest of the year, 6-5 the final.

