MVC Baseball: Holmen hosts Hilltoppers

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - Fresh off the previous week's 7-3 victory over Altoona, the Vikings look to continue the winning ways as they open conference play against Onalaska.
It's the Hilltoppers getting on the board first, bringing in 2 runs without collecting a hit. Griffin Schultz is able to add to that with an RBI Fielder's Choice in the 2nd. HIilltoppers up 3-0.
Holmen able to get one of those runs back in the bottom of the 2nd with an RBI Fielder's Choice of their own.
The Hilltoppers add on once again in the top of the 5th, and that proves to be enough.
Onalaska wins their first contest of the year, 6-5 the final.