Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT... The river is falling, but minor flooding remains possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to continue falling into
Friday.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

MVC Baseball: Onalaska welcomes Holmen in an early season rematch

Holmen Baseball

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - These two teams met already on Holmen's Viking field Monday afternoon, with the Hilltoppers collecting the 6-5 win. The Vikings look to answer back on Onalaska's diamond.

It was the Hilltoppers jumping ahead 4-0 through 2 innings. The Vikings finally pushed their first run across in the 3rd.

Onalaska stretched the lead to 5-1 on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 4th, but Holmen answered back with 3 runs in the 5th.

The Hilltoppers win it scoring 8 runs on only 3 hits. 8-6 the final.

