MVC Baseball: Onalaska welcomes Holmen in an early season rematch

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - These two teams met already on Holmen's Viking field Monday afternoon, with the Hilltoppers collecting the 6-5 win. The Vikings look to answer back on Onalaska's diamond.
It was the Hilltoppers jumping ahead 4-0 through 2 innings. The Vikings finally pushed their first run across in the 3rd.
Onalaska stretched the lead to 5-1 on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 4th, but Holmen answered back with 3 runs in the 5th.
The Hilltoppers win it scoring 8 runs on only 3 hits. 8-6 the final.