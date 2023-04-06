MVC Baseball: Onalaska welcomes Holmen in an early season rematch

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT... The river is falling, but minor flooding remains possible. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue falling into Friday. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&