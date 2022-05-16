MVC Baseball: Rangers hit the road to face Holmen

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - The top 3 spots in the conference seem set, but a battle for 4th is heating up. The Rangers (4-6) traveled to Holmen Monday to hit the diamond against the Vikings (3-6).
The offense was clicking for the home team in this one. After 3 innings, the Vikings lead 5-0.
They stretch the lead to 6 off a Hayden Goodell single in the 4th.
The score stayed there until the top of the 6th, when Bradley Check gets Logan's second hit of the game- a solo shot to deep right field to put the Rangers on the board 6-1.
But the home team wouldn't be outdone.
Holmen walks it off in the bottom of the 6th, 11-1 the final score.
Vikings' next game: 5/18 vs. Central 4:00pm
Rangers' next game: 5/19 vs. Central 4:30pm