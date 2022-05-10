 Skip to main content
MVC Baseball: Riverhawks and Hilltoppers meet on neutral ground

Central Onalaska Baseball

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Central and Onalaska both hit the road to meet in the middle at the Viterbo Athletics Complex. Both teams enter the contest on winning streaks, as they each have eyes on 2nd place in the conference.

Hilltoppers get on the board early. A pair of doubles by Sam Pica and Ayden Larson put Onalaska up 1-0 after one inning.

The score stayed there until the 4th, when Kaden Kokaisel scored from third on a wild pitch to push their lead to 2-0.

But that was all they would need, as Ben Faas throws 7 innings of shutout baseball. He allows no hits through the first 6 innings.

Onalaska holds on to the 2-0 victory.

Hilltoppers' next game: 5/13 @ Eau Claire Memorial 5:00pm

Riverhawks' next game: 5/12 vs. Holmen 5:00pm

