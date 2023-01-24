MVC Basketball: Blugolds host Riverhawks in Intracity match-up

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Two of the top teams in the conference squared off in a Tuesday night battle.
The defense was on display for both squads, as they combined for only 46 points in the first half (22-24).
The offense stayed cold for both sides following the halftime break, but Central slowly began to pull away on the Aquinas hardwood. They would outscore the Blugolds 18-9 in the second half to claim the 42-31 win in this low-scoring affair.
Bennett Fried collected a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Nic Williams added 13 points himself. Walter Berns paced the Blugolds with 8.
Aquinas will hit the road for their next contest Thursday, January 26 against Holmen. Central will return home for their next match-up, Friday, January 27, when they host Tomah.