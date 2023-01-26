 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MVC Basketball: Blugolds look to end the skid in Holmen

  • Updated
  • 0
Aquinas vs. Holmen Basketball
Billy Hatfield

After starting the season 11-1, the Blugolds have dropped 3 straight conference games. They hope to right the ship on the Vikings hardwood.

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - After starting the season 11-1, the Blugolds have dropped 3 straight conference games. They hope to right the ship on the Vikings hardwood.

The home squad looking in control after the first half, leading it by 18 (38-20). The Vikings start the second half on a 7-0 run, just to be answered back with a 7-0 Blugold run.

The Vikings seemed to have an answer for every Aquinas score, as Holmen hands the Blugolds their 4th consecutive loss, 71-42.

Reid Tengblad led the way for the Vikings with 17 points, while Payton Seekamp added 15. Walter Berns led the BLugolds with 13.

The Vikings will remain at home for their next contest, Tuesday, January 31 when they host Menomonie. The Blugolds will hit the road once again Saturday, January 28 to play Dodgeville in the Just A Game Field House in Wisconsin Dells.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you