MVC Basketball: Hilltoppers look to stay unbeaten in the conference hosting Tomah

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Onalaska enters the Tuesday night match-up 9-0 in MVC play. They hope to beat the Timberwolves for the 2nd time in 15 days to push the wins to double digits.
Senior night means that the Hilltoppers started 5 of their 6 seniors, who built an early 15-0 lead before the regular starters came in. They strolled their way to their 10th conference win, a 67-25 beatdown of the Timberwolves.
Senior Max Klein led the way for the Hilltoppers with 17 points, while T.J. Stuttley added 12. Tom Hesse scored 12 for Tomah, nearly half of their total score.
Onalaska will host Central on Friday, February 17, with major MVC title implications on the line. The Timberwolves will host Aquinas on the same night.