MVC Basketball: Opposite ends of the conference meet as Onalaska hosts the Spartans

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Hilltoppers are unbeaten in conference play, and they hope to continue that streak Friday night hosting a Sparta team yet to win an MVC game.
The Spartans hung around with the top-ranked Hilltoppers as long as they could, but the Onalaska team is too talented.
Evan Anderson dropped 26 points and Max Klein added 16 as the Hilltoppers ran away with the 98-37 win.
Onalaska is now 8-0 in MVC play, but will have a different test in their next contest. They host 16-1 West Salem Tuesday, February 7. The Spartans will host Aquinas the same night.