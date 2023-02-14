 Skip to main content
MVC Basketball: Rangers seek an upset in Holmen

  • Updated
  • 0
Holmen v. Logan
Billy Hatfield

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - After a narrow victory Monday night, Logan hopes to carry that momentum into the matchup with the Vikings.

An absolute back-and-forth match, it seemed like neither team could pull away from the other. This came would come down to a last second shot by Cam Kruse to seal the deal for the Rangers. Logan wins a nail-biter for the second straight night, 72-70 the final.

Jacob Hackbarth led the Rangers with 20 points on the night, while Reid Tengblad scored his jersey number of 34. The Rangers have now won their last 2 games by a combined 3 points.

Logan will have a nice break before their final regular season game Thursday, February 23 when they host Sparta. But first the Spartans must face Holmen Friday, February 17.

