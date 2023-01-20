MVC Basketball: Spartans and Vikings look to start a winning streak

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - Sitting at the bottom of the Conference, both teams entered the contest on losing streaks, 5 games for the Vikings and 6 for the Spartans. One of those streaks will come to an end on the Holmen hardwood.
The Spartans are first to make their mark. Nate Guns is left alone behind the arc and the sharpshooter buries the three. The Holmen offense started cicking and their lead began to grow. The Vikings come away with the 80-65 win at home.
Kaiden WIlber led the scoring for the Vikings with 20. Alex Berget added 16, while Drew and Reid Tengblad dropped 15 points each. Layden Bender was the leading Spartan scorer with 27.
Holmen won't have long to relish in the win, as they travel to face conference-leading West Salem Saturday, January 21. Sparta will host their next contest Tuesday, January 24 when they welcome Logan.