MVC Boys Basketball: Timberwolves hit the road to face the Vikings

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - Tomah and Holmen both enter the contest with a 1-2 record, so a chance to get their season back to .500 is on the line.
It would take 2 periods of overtime to determine the winners in this match up. Holmen would end up victorious, sneaking away with the 73-72 win.
Drew Tengblad led the scoring for the Vikings with 29, while Kaiden Wilber added 15. Tom Hesse led the Timberwolves with 21.
Tomah will return to the court Tuesday, December 13 when they host Logan. Holmen will travel to Eau Claire North the same evening.