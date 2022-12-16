MVC Boys Hoops: Blugolds look to extend winning streak at Logan

LA CROSSE, Wisc (WXOW) - Unbeaten Aquinas looks to move to 2-0 in conference play Friday night against the Rangers.
Logan showing off some slick passing to build an early 4 point lead. It wouldn't take long for the Blugolds to answer back, outscoring the Rangers by 13 in the first half alone.
Aquinas continued that control of the game, collecting their 5th win of the season. 63-40 the final.
Walter Berns led the Blugolds in scoring, collecting 25 points in the win. Tanner Peterson also dropped 14 for Aquinas. Eli Stovall and Scotty Grossbach led the Rangers with 8 points each.