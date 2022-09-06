 Skip to main content
MVC Boys Soccer: Aquinas and Logan face off in intra-city battle

Gabe Sanders Diving Save

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Blugolds and Rangers matched up on La Crosse's Fields for Kids for a conference duel.

Henry Horstman gets the Blugolds on the board quickly with an unassisted goal in the 4th minute.

The defense settled in on both sides, and that 1-0 score would last until halftime.

Ranger Keeper Gabe Sanders was active, slapping away the Blugold attacks.

With only 4 minutes remaining, Andrew Sutton beats his defender and Sanders to easily deposit one in the back of the net.

Aquinas advances to 6-2 on the season following the 2-0 victory.

