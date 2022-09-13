MVC Boys Soccer: Blugolds look for an upset on Senior Night

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Aquinas honored its Seniors Tuesday night in their final conference game on the Fields for Kids. They hosted the conference-leading Hilltoppers.
Defense served both sides well in the first 40 minutes, leading to a 0-0 tie at the half.
But quickly in the second half, Onalaska showed why they sit atop the conference.
Just minutes into the half, keeper Jacob Havlik gets the assist to Lucas Von Weiss. That goal will add on to the penalty kicked scored by Griffin Schultz. 2-0 Hilltoppers.
Ten and a half minutes into the second half, Griffin Schultz is lining up for another penalty kick. He drains it and pushes the lead to 3.
With just 1:30 left in the match, Andrew Sutton has a free kick and a chance to get the Blugolds on the board. However, a great diving stop by Havlik would assure his team the shut out.
Onalaska remains unbeaten in the conference, following the 3-0 victory.