MVC Boys Soccer: Hilltoppers can take second in conference with a win against Tomah

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Since Central won their match with Holmen earlier in the day, Onalaska can jump into second by defeating the Timberwolves.
The Hilltoppers leading it 1-0 at halftime.
Griffin Schultz takes advantage of a 47th minute penalty shot to extend their lead. Onalaska is up 2-0.
The TImberwolves get a penalty shot of their own later in the half, and Ty Richer finally gets the ball past Jacob Havlik.
But that would be all, as the Hilltoppers hop into second place in the MVC following the 2-1 victory.