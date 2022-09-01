MVC Boys' Soccer: Hilltoppers head to Logan

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - After a last second goal stole a win from them in their last match, Onalaska heads to La Crosse's north side hoping to get back into the win column.
Griffin Schultz buried one into the net early in the first half off a pass from Carver Burkhalter. Onalaska leads 1-0 early.
That was all the scoring that would come on Thursday night, as Gabe Sanders stops the other 3 Hilltopper attacks. Jacob Havlik stopped both shots that came his way.
Onalaska gets their first conference win, 1-0 on the lone goal.