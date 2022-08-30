MVC Boys' Soccer: Hilltoppers host Central in high stakes showdown

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - This early-season conference match-up was circled on many players calendars. 2 of the top teams in the Mississippi Valley squaring off Tuesday evening.
Onalaska took the lead early. Luka Von Weiss finds the back of the net just 13 seconds into the match.
Von Weiss would net another before halftime, leading his team to a 2-0 victory at the break.
Griffin Schultz would then go on to drop one over the keeper to push the team's lead to 3.
The Riverhawks aren't out of it yet. Landon Larson pushes through a pair of purple shirts, sneaks one past the goalie, and the rally has begun.
At the 60 minute mark, a great cross is headed in by Larson for his second tally of the night.
The Hilltoppers carried that 3-2 lead into the final minute of the game. Riordan Staffaroni controls the cross pass and buries one in the corner of the net as the clock hits the 80 minute mark.
After trailing the entire game, Central ties it up 3-3.