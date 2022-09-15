MVC Boys Soccer: Logan hosts intra-city rival Central

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Riverhawks, still without a loss on the season, travel across town to meet the rival Rangers on the pitch.
Central applying the pressure early. Cody Beitlich would direct the corner kick on goal with a header, but Ranger keeper Gabe Sanders is there for the stop.
30 minutes in, Landon Larson beats his defenders on a deep pass and fades one into the right side of the net for the first score of the match. The Senior would bury another goal in the final 5 minutes.
The Riverhawks were sure to keep Sanders busy in the box. He would collect 5 saves, while only being beaten twice.
Central grabs another win following the 2-0 final. They're now 3-0-3 in MVC play.