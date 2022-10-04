MVC Boys Soccer: Top two teams face off for first place

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - Central leads the conference by only one point over the Vikings, but they can extend that lead on the road Tuesday evening.
The Vikings had Central Keeper Mason Rauch busy all afternoon. He made a couple spectacular saves to assure it remained scoreless at halftime.
It would be in the 58th minute before the first goal was scored. Devin Wilkerson takes control of a cross, draws in the defense, and finds Arlo Wilker flashing to the net. Riverhawks up 1-0.
Riordan Staffaroni would tack on another goal with less than 8 minutes left in the match.
Central holds on to the top spot in the MVC following the 2-0 shutout victory.