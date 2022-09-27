MVC Boys Soccer: Unbeaten Central travels to Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Riverhawks are yet to tally a loss this season. They put that on the line as they battle the Hilltoppers in the conference round robin tournament.
Riverhawk goalie Mason Rauch picked up a pair of saves in the first half to keep his team in the game. It's 0-0 at the break.
Just 3 minutes into the second half, Landon Larson splits the defense and goes right through the Hilltoppers legs for the first score of the night.
Onalaska would try to knot it back up, but Rauch, diving to grab a cross, kept the Hilltoppers from his goal.
The single goal is all Central would need to take the match. They move themselves into the top spot in the MVC following the 1-0 victory.