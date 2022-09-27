 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

MVC Boys Soccer: Unbeaten Central travels to Onalaska

  • Updated
  • 0
Onalaska Soccer

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Riverhawks are yet to tally a loss this season. They put that on the line as they battle the Hilltoppers in the conference round robin tournament.

Riverhawk goalie Mason Rauch picked up a pair of saves in the first half to keep his team in the game. It's 0-0 at the break.

Just 3 minutes into the second half, Landon Larson splits the defense and goes right through the Hilltoppers legs for the first score of the night.

Onalaska would try to knot it back up, but Rauch, diving to grab a cross, kept the Hilltoppers from his goal.

The single goal is all Central would need to take the match. They move themselves into the top spot in the MVC following the 1-0 victory.

Have a story idea? Let us know here