MVC Football: Central travels to Logan to Battle for the Ark

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The intra-city match-up has more than just bragging rights on the line, the winner keeps their playoff hopes alive.
Central trailing late in quarter 2. Aaron Poelma is just able to pull in the juggling catch, a 39-yard gain. That set them up for Gavin Shepard to run it in from 10 yards out with only 11 seconds left in the half.
Riverhawks steal the 14-13 lead at halftime.
Just over 2 minutes into quarter 3, and Logan has the lead back. Scott Grossbach pulls in the 14 yard touchdown catch.
Riverhawks answer right back. Just a minute of game time later, Mason Elston airs it out and places it right into the hands of Boston Brindley. No one would catch the speedster as he finishes off the 77 yard score.
Back and forth the lead goes. Grossbach uses his legs this time to put the Rangers up 26-22.
With just 6 minutes left in the game, Jude Alvarado gets to the outside and gets the lead back from Central. He goes 22 yards for the rushing score.
Following a Logan fumble, the Riverhawks looking to put the nail in the coffin. Shepard runs in his 3rd touchdown of the game.
Central keeps the Ark and their playoff hopes alive with the 34-26 win.
Notable Riverhawks - Gavin Shepard: 144 yards, 3 TD; Mason Elston: 11-14, 206 yards, 1 TD
Notable Rangers - Eli Reynolds: 128 yards, 1 TD