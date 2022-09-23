MVC Football: Hilltoppers and Beavers meet for conference supremacy

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Reedsburg came into town Friday night tied with Onalaska for the top of the conference with 5-0 records. However, only one team can leave the match unbeaten.
The home squad carried a 14-0 lead into halftime, and look to add on after the break.
Adam Skifton tosses one up and finds Matty Burnette in the back of the endzone. Skifton would go 19/26 with 156 yards and 3 touchdowns.
After a quick three and out, the Beavers look to punt. The snap goes high and the punter is unable to wrangle the loose ball. James Siegel is happy to come in for the Hilltopper scoop and score. Onalaska leads 27-0.
A Nicky Odom touchdown catch in the 4th quarter would put the finishing touches on the shutout.
Onalaska remains unbeaten following the 35-0 statement win.