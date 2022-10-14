MVC Football: Hilltoppers looking to finish off unbeaten regular season

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Timberwolves hope to shock the crowd and do what the rest of their conference couldn't: beat Onalaska.
The Hilltoppers are getting it done on their opening drive. Adam Skifton finds Evan Anderson in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown.
After a great Timberwolves punt, the HIlltoppers are working from their own 12 yard line. Skifton pitches it to Nicky Odom, he finds the edge and is off to the races. 88 yards up the sideline for the touchdown.
Odom wasn't done yet. Following a 3 and out, He would receive the punt and take it all the way back for another score.
Onalaska runs away with it. They finish their undefeated regular season with a 49-20 win.
Notable Hilltoppers - Adam Skifton: 13-18, 329 yards, 4 TD; Nicky Odom: 209 yards, 2 TD, punt-return TD