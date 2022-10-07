MVC Football: Red hot Vikings host Rangers

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - After dropping their first 4 games, Holmen has won 3 straight and hope to get back to .500 with a win against Logan.
It was the Rangers getting on the board first. A pair of touchdowns within 4:30 of each other gives Logan an early 14-0 lead.
Holmen finally gets on the board in quarter 2. Matt McBride runs it 26 yards for the score. Holmen trails 14-7 at halftime.
After a FG in the 3rd, Rangers lead 14-10. Eli Reynolds finds a hole and rips a massive 25 yard gain to get his team in the red zone.
Logan going for it on 4th and goal, Johnny Leaver's pass is knocked into the air and incomplete by Dane Rosenow. Vikings get the ball on the 1 yard line.
Reid Tengblad looks to get some of those yards himself. He pushes Rangers out of his way as he gains half of the field, 50 yards on the QB keeper.
Later in the drive, Tengblad once again holds it for the short 2 yard score to put the Vikings on top.
That 17-14 lead would become the final as Holmen wins it at home.