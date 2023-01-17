 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

Several inches of wet snow are currently expected. There has been
a slightly slower onset and a trend of lower amounts, however
amounts have slightly increased north of I94. Warmer air could
also cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow
totals. In addition, there could be a short period of freezing
drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

MVC Girls Basketball: Aquinas looks to extend conference win streak

  • Updated
  • 0
Aquinas vs. Central Basketball
Billy Hatfield

The Blugolds have won 83 consecutive MVC games, and they hope to make that 84 as they face off with Central Tuesday night.

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Blugolds have won 83 consecutive MVC games, and they hope to make that 84 as they face off with Central Tuesday night.

Central ended the 1st half on a 5-0 scoring run, although it only cut the Blugold lead to 15. Aquinas roared ahead in the second half to claim the 75-47 victory.

Aquinas freshman Sammy Davis was playing in her first game on the floor her brothers dominated for years. She kept the family tradition going, leading her team in scoring with 22. Senior Autumn Passehl added 17 for the Blugolds, while Brittney Mislivecek paced the Riverhawks with 21.

Aquinas will look to extend the winning streak again Friday, January 20 as they welcome Tomah. Central will hit the road for their next contest, Thursday, January 19 at Onalaska.

