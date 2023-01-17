MVC Girls Basketball: Aquinas looks to extend conference win streak

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Blugolds have won 83 consecutive MVC games, and they hope to make that 84 as they face off with Central Tuesday night.
Central ended the 1st half on a 5-0 scoring run, although it only cut the Blugold lead to 15. Aquinas roared ahead in the second half to claim the 75-47 victory.
Aquinas freshman Sammy Davis was playing in her first game on the floor her brothers dominated for years. She kept the family tradition going, leading her team in scoring with 22. Senior Autumn Passehl added 17 for the Blugolds, while Brittney Mislivecek paced the Riverhawks with 21.
Aquinas will look to extend the winning streak again Friday, January 20 as they welcome Tomah. Central will hit the road for their next contest, Thursday, January 19 at Onalaska.