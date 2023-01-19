 Skip to main content
MVC Girls Basketball: Hilltoppers host Riverhawks on the hardwood

  • Updated
  • 0
Onalaska vs. Central GBB
Billy Hatfield

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Onalaska hoopers welcome the team from Central for a Thursday evening conference match-up.

The pair of 6-win teams kept this one close most of the night. The Hilltoppers claim the 45-40 win at home.

Anna Skemp led the Hilltoppers with 15 points, while Sidney Fillbach added 14. Alahnna Simpson and Brittney Mislivecek paced the Riverhawks with 15 points each.

The Hilltoppers will hit the road for their next match-up, Saturday, January 21 at Eau Claire Memorial. Central will also travel for their next contest. They'll head to River Falls on Tuesday, January 24.

