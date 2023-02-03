MVC Girls' Basketball: Hilltoppers look to stay in the fight for 2nd hosting Sparta

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Onalaska sits just one win behind the Vikings in the conference standings. They look for that Friday night, hosting the last place Spartan team.
The Hilltoppers led 30-17 at the halftime break, and get the scoring started right after the whistle with a Tatum Walters reverse layup. Onalaska never let the lead slip back into single digits and run away with the 65-44 win.
Sidney Fillbach led the Hilltoppers with 17 points, while Anna Skemp added 16. Tiana Leis paced the Spartans with 15.
The Hilltoppers will stay home for their next contest, Monday, February 6 welcoming Arcadia. Sparta will play Tuesday, February 7 hosting Aquinas.