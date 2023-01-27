MVC Girls Basketball: Rangers host Onalaska as they look to lock down 3rd

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Logan has a firm grip on third place in the MVC standings, and they hope to stay in the hunt for 2nd against the Hilltoppers.
The lead went back and forth in the first half, with Logan taking the slim 30-28 lead into the break. The Hilltopper defense really picked up in the second half, limiting the Rangers to only 11 points.
Onalaska runs away with the 55-41 victory.
Both teams will return to action on Tuesday, January 31. The Hilltoppers will host the team from Medford, while the Rangers will also stay at home to welcome Winona.