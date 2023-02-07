 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Looking Likely...

.A winter storm looks to bring heavy, wet snow to portions of the
area overnight Wednesday, lingering into Thursday evening. Highest
snow rates and amounts would fall Thursday morning.

Confidence continues to increase in a heavy snow band of 6 or
more inches from northeast Iowa into central Wisconsin. However,
there are uncertainties with the storm that could impact amounts
and location.

Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans
Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible.
Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest into central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

MVC Girls Hoops: Aquinas hosts Sparta in a conference battle

Aqiunas GBB
Billy Hatfield

The Blugolds have already clinched the MVC title, but are looking for a clean sweep against the Spartans, who are yet to claim a win in conference play.

It's Aquinas getting the scoring started in this one. Less than a minute in, and they're already up 9-0.

This game went much as expected, with Aquinas dominating the night on their way to a 69-20 blowout win. Macy Donarski led the Blugolds with 19 points, while Autumn Passehl dropped 10.

Aquinas will hit the road Thursday, February 9 for a conference clash in Onalaska. Sparta will play the same night, hosting Tomah.

