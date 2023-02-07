MVC Girls Hoops: Aquinas hosts Sparta in a conference battle

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Blugolds have already clinched the MVC title, but are looking for a clean sweep against the Spartans, who are yet to claim a win in conference play.
It's Aquinas getting the scoring started in this one. Less than a minute in, and they're already up 9-0.
This game went much as expected, with Aquinas dominating the night on their way to a 69-20 blowout win. Macy Donarski led the Blugolds with 19 points, while Autumn Passehl dropped 10.
Aquinas will hit the road Thursday, February 9 for a conference clash in Onalaska. Sparta will play the same night, hosting Tomah.