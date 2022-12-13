MVC Girls Hoops: Top-ranked Aquinas faces off with the Vikings

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Blugolds are currently the #1 team in the state in Division 4, and they look to extend the winning streak to 6 against the conference foe.
Macy Donarski led the scoring for the Blugolds with 21, while Samantha Davis was right behind with 20. Izzy Jahr was Holmen's top-scorer, with 11 points.
The Blugolds advance to 7-1 following the 78-39 victory.
Aquinas will take a long break before their next game, when they will host Prairie du Chien Thursday, December 22. Holmen will hit the road this Thursday, December 15, to face off with Eau Claire North.