MVC Girls Hoops: Vikings host Logan in final regular season game

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - With Regional matchups already set, the 2 conference rivals face off in preparation for the playoffs.
The game went back-and-forth through the first half, with Holmen securing a narrow 26-23 lead at halftime. The second half was all Vikings. They dropped 31 points in the final 18 minutes, while only allowing 11 to the Rangers.
Holmen runs away with the game, 57-34 the final.
Gabby Powell led the way for the Vikings with 15 points, and Macy Kline added 10.
Holmen will compete in the WIAA Regionals at Marshfield on Friday, February 24. Logan still has a regular season game left at Aquinas on Thursday, February 16.