MVC Showdown: Riverhawks visit Aquinas

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Blugolds hosted conference rival La Crosse Central on the hardwood Thursday night. The Riverhawks looking to remain undefeated in conference play.
The Blugolds took control of this one early, carring a 5-point lead (22-17) into halftime.
However, the Riverhawks completely flipped the script in the second half. They outscored their opponents 35-14 following the halftime break.
With the 52-36 victory, La Crosse Central advances to 12-0 in the conference.
Notable Riverhawks: Noah Compan - 19 pts, 12 REB
Notable Blugolds: Will Skemp - 15 pts