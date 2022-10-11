MVC Soccer: Central puts unbeaten record and conference title on the line

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - With either a win or tie in Tuesday night's match-up with Tomah, the Riverhawks would cap off an unbeaten regular season with the conference title.
After allowing a goal in the first half, Central answers back after the break. Devin Wilkerson finds Landon Larson right in front of the goal post. his redirection beats the goalie and the score is knotted up at 1-1.
Tomah attempts to steal the lead back, Dane Vernoren comes charging in. He is met by Mason Rauch as he enters the box. The keeper would get a little roughed up, but no call from the officials.
And that is where the score would stay. The Riverhawks claim the conference title, finishing 6-0-4 in the MVC.
After the game, Larson explained how much the team has grown over the years: "We went from not being the best team my freshman year to teams getting better and better and better. It used to be we'd get our butts whooped by Ona or Holmen my freshman year. Now senior year comes and it's either a tie or a win."