MVC Soccer: Panthers hosting Holmen

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Panthers can lock down the MVC title outright with a win over the Vikings Tuesday evening.
It was the Vikings to net the game's first goal, however. 6 minutes in, Josie Fry drops in a corner kick that bounces off a Panther and into the goal.
Fry would add another goal just over 10 minutes later, a deep shot that just clears the keeper. 2-0 Holmen at 17:39.
Less than 2 minutes later, Fry feeds one back to Meridith O'Riordan, who clears the keeper to extend the lead even further.
That was too much for the Panthers to come back from, they drop the match 3-1.
Vikings' next game: Regionals- 5/31 vs. New Richmond 4:00pm
Panthers' next game: 5/26 @ Prairie du Chien/River Ridge/Seneca 5:00pm