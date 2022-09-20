MVC Soccer: Top Squads face-off as Onalaska visits Holmen

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - Having won 5 straight, the Hilltoppers sit atop the Conference standings. The Vikings hope to even the standings at home.
Starting out in minute 13, Elliot Waldron finds Gavin Davis in the box. He beats the goalie and gives the Vikings the early lead. They would carry the 1-0 score into halftime.
Just 5 minutes after the break, Waldron splits the defenders. he gets the keeper to go right, while the ball went left. 2-0 Vikings.
It would only take 2 minutes for the HIlltoppers to answer back. Griffin Schultz finally finds the back of the net to drop the lead back to 1.
But that would be all she wrote. There's now a tie for 1st in the MVC, following the 2-1 Holmen victory.