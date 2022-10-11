MVC Soccer: Vikings can claim 2nd with a win against the Hilltoppers

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - Central has already put their name on the conference title, but a head-to-head match-up between Holmen and Onalaska would decide who lands the #2 spot.
15 minutes into the match, Griffin Schultz takes advantage of a penalty in the box and buries the free shot. Hilltoppers up 1-0. They'll take that lead into the halftime break.
Just 9 minutes into the second half, Elliot Waldron just gets a toe on the pass to sneak it past the keeper. It's all tied up at 1-1.
Vikings get a penalty shot of their own in the late minutes of the game, but a massive block by Jacob Havlik keeps his team in it.
With 36 seconds to go in the match, Waldron shakes the defense and buries the deciding goal in the back of the net.
The Vikings complete the comeback and claim the 2-1 victory and 2nd place in the conference on their home field.