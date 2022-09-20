MVC Soccer: West Salem travels to play the unbeaten Riverhawks

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - With 5 wins and 4 ties, Central has yet to add a tally to their loss column this season. The Panthers hoped to do just that Tuesday night on La Crosse's Fields for Kids.
To the 12th minute, Devin Wilkerson takes the pass, squeezes through the defenders and beats the goalie for the early 1-0 Central lead.
Just 3 minutes later and it's Wilkerson with the ball again. He finds Arlo Wilker just outside of the box. A single dribble gets by his blockers and the ball is in the back of the net. 2 quick goals for the Riverhawks.
Luck was just not on West Salem's side. Wilkerson lazily crosses one into the box. A Panther defender attempts to clear it, but finds the back of his own goal instead.
The Riverhawks fly away with the 4-0 victory. They now sit just a single point out of first place in the conference.