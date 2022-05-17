MVC Softball: Blugolds and Hilltoppers battle for 4th

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - As the regular season comes to a close, Aquinas and Onalaska are in a tight race for the 4th spot in the conference. The Hilltoppers lead by only one game entering Tuesday's matchup.
Onalaska gets the scoring started early. Ava Smith lines a 1-run double and is brought in 2 pitches later on a 2-run liner to the right side. Hilltoppers up 3-0 after half an inning.
Aquinas threatening in the bottom of the frame, Blugolds on the corners and 2 away when Emmy Olson steals a hit and runs with a great web gem out in center field. Onalaska still leads 3-0.
But that's when things turn around for the home team. They score their first run on a throwing error in the field. They would go on to add 3 more before it was all done.
Hilltoppers escape with the 4th spot in the MVC following the 4-3 win.