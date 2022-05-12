 Skip to main content
MVC Softball: Tomah travels to take on Logan

  • Updated
Logan Tomah Softball

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - As we head into the final week of the regular season, three teams are alive in the chase. The top-ranked Timberwolves hit the road to square off with third-ranked Logan.

After allowing a run in the opening inning, the Rangers take the lead with a 2-run inning of their own.

Tomah then scores 2 more in the second, and doesn't release that lead.

Lexi Hagen powers one over the wall as Tomah secures the 8-3 win and advances to 10-1 in conference play.

Notable Timberwolves-

Lexi Hagen: 2-5, HR, 4 RBI; Olivia Wall: 2-3, 2B; Madison Johnson: 7 IP, 3 BB, 13 K

Notable Rangers-

Mya Kendrick: 2-4, JoJo Davis: 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2.1 IP, 4 BB, 1 K; Kamryann Korish: 1-3, 2B, RBI, 4.2 IP, 0 BB, 3 K

Timberwolves' next game: 5/14 vs. Prairie du Chien 11:00am

Rangers' next game: 5/14 vs. Reedsburg 11:00am

