MVC Softball: Tomah travels to take on Logan

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - As we head into the final week of the regular season, three teams are alive in the chase. The top-ranked Timberwolves hit the road to square off with third-ranked Logan.
After allowing a run in the opening inning, the Rangers take the lead with a 2-run inning of their own.
Tomah then scores 2 more in the second, and doesn't release that lead.
Lexi Hagen powers one over the wall as Tomah secures the 8-3 win and advances to 10-1 in conference play.
Notable Timberwolves-
Lexi Hagen: 2-5, HR, 4 RBI; Olivia Wall: 2-3, 2B; Madison Johnson: 7 IP, 3 BB, 13 K
Notable Rangers-
Mya Kendrick: 2-4, JoJo Davis: 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2.1 IP, 4 BB, 1 K; Kamryann Korish: 1-3, 2B, RBI, 4.2 IP, 0 BB, 3 K
Timberwolves' next game: 5/14 vs. Prairie du Chien 11:00am
Rangers' next game: 5/14 vs. Reedsburg 11:00am