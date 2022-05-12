MVC Softball: Vikings awaken the bats against Central

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Sitting second in the conference, Holmen needs to rack up some wins before the season is over. They traveled to La Crosse Thursday evening for a conference match-up with the Riverhawks.
Holmen drives in 2 runs to start the game, including a solo shot from Emily Szak. One of two for her on the night.
Central answers back with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame to bring the score within one.
But the Vikings soon fixed that. They add 4 more runs in the second inning. 2 runs scored on an Inside The Park home run by Ellie Kline.
Emily Szak was joined by Marissa Baker as the 2 Vikings who had multiple home runs in this game.
Holmen collect the road win in definitive fashion, taking this one 26-9.
Vikings' next game: 5/13 @ Sparta 4:30pm
Riverhawks' next game: 5/14 @ Menomonie 2:00pm