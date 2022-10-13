MVC Volleyball: 9th-ranked Blugolds hosting Sparta

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Aquinas closes out a dominant conference season by welcoming in the Spartans.
Sparta is rolling to start out set 1. Ellie Falkner comes up with a kill as a part of a 6-point run to put Sparta ahead.
Blugolds working their way back. Sammy Davis coming up with an emphatic kill. One of 14 on the night for the freshman.
Spartans trying to get a kill at the middle of the net, but it's stopped dead in its tracks by Sydney Emineth. The Blugolds claim set 1.
It was much of the same in set 2. Addy Foor gets this one to fall onto the Sparta side.
Aquinas only needs 3 sets to claim the conference battle.