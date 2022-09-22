MVC Volleyball: Aquinas and Holmen meet with first place on the line

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Blugolds and Vikings both entered the Thursday night meeting with a 6-1 record in conference play. Aquinas won their earlier meeting at Holmen in 5 sets.
Vikings in total control in set 2. Rayna McArdle finds Kyla Christnovich for the kill. Holmen leads it 2 sets to none.
The Blugolds working hard to prevent the sweep in set 3. Sammy Davis comes in swinging for a massive kill.
But the Vikings always seemed to have an answer. McArdle finds Izzy Jahr headed in for the kill.
Why fix what isn't broken? Again McArdle hits Jahr as she heads to the net for another of her 8 kills on the night.
Holmen gets revenge for the loss at home earlier this season. They take the match in 3 sets: 25-21, 25-9, 25-17.
Notable Vikings-
Rayna McArdle: 6 kills, 20 assists, 13 digs, 1 block; Lydia Olson: 9 kills, 5 digs, 1 block