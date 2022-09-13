MVC Volleyball: Blugolds and Hilltoppers meet at the net

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Recently ranked 7th in the state in Division 3, Aquinas welcomes Onalaska for a Tuesday night match-up.
Hilltoppers rolling early. Claire Pedretti powers a massive kill into the back row as they build an early lead in set 1.
But here come the Blugolds. Freshman Sammy Davis flies in for one of her 12 kills on the night.
When the Hilltoppers would try to get the rally back in their favor, Blugolds Amy Hein and Zoe Emineth were at the net to close the gaps and force blocks.
Aquinas wins it at home, taking the match 3 sets to 1.
Notable Blugolds: Sydney Emineth - 13 kills, Sammy Davis - 12 kills
Notable Hilltopper: Halie Kapelke - 9 kills