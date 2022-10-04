MVC Volleyball: First Place Vikings host the Spartans

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Vikings entered play on Tuesday night with a one game lead over Aquinas as we enter the final week of the regular season. They hope to extend that lead while hosting Sparta.
Freshman libero Macy Kline bumps one up perfectly for fellow freshman Charley Casey to sneak it past the Spartan defenders.
However, it was the Spartans who collected the 4-point win in set 1. Josie Edwards finds Ellie Falkner for one of her team-leading 11 kills.
The Vikings turned the game around at this point. They would hold Sparta to less and less points as the games wore on. They will take the next 3 sets to win the match in 4 (21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-13).
Notable Vikings: Rayna McArdle - 7 kills, 25 assists, 8 digs, 5 aces; Kyla Christnovich - 11 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks, 3 aces; Gracey Kline - 23 digs, 1 ace
Notable Spartans: Abby Schell - 4 kills, 15 assists, 15 digs; Ellie Falkner: 11 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs