MVC Volleyball: Hilltoppers welcome the Rangers

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Sitting 3 and 4 in the conference standings, these two teams met Tuesday night hoping to stay in the title chase.
Bailey Yang setting it up early in set 1. Halie Kapelke would bring it down for one of her 15 kills on the night.
Logan's Ava Dettwiler tries to return the favor, but is stopped at the net by Sammi Hanson.
The Rangers go back to the play, and this time Jazzy Davis comes up with one of her team-leading 12 kills.
Onalaska jumps the Rangers in the conference standings following the 4 set win at home.
Notable Hilltoppers: Halie Kapelke - 15 kills; Jenna Richgels - 7 blocks
Notable Ranger: Jazzy Davis - 12 kills