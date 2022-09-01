MVC Volleyball: Rangers host Hilltoppers

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - After playing their last 9 matches in Onalaska, the Hilltoppers finally hit the road again. They headed to La Crosse's north side Thursday evening for a conference match with Logan.
After taking the first set 25-21, Onalaska struggled with Logan's offense in set 2. The Rangers evened up the match at 1 set each after the 25-17 set victory.
The Hilltoppers took the momentum from there. They would go on to claim the next 2 sets: 25-23, 26-24.
Onalaska advances to 2-1 in conference play following the 4 set victory.
Notable Hilltoppers: Halie Kapelke - 14 kills, 3.5 blocks; Bailey Yang - 23 assists, 3 aces
Notable Rangers: Ava Detweiller - 12 kills, 16 assists, 6 aces, 20 digs; Jazzy Davis - 12 kills, 3 assists, 2 aces, 23 digs