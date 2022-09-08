MVC Volleyball: Rangers host Timberwolves

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Fresh off an impressive win over Aquinas on Tuesday, the Rangers hope to continue their winning ways as they host Tomah.
Logan putting the pressure on in game 1. Jazzy Davis powers a kill through a trio of Timberwolves to give her team the lead.
Tomah's Olivia Wall working to get her team back in it. She places a kill perfectly out of reach of the Ranger defense.
But Logan never let those runs go long. Liberty Sprain elevates for multiple kills to keep her team on top.
Logan takes the match in 3 straight sets: 25-19, 25-20, 25-16.
Notable Rangers-
Ava Dettwiler: 13 kills, 12 assists, 1 ace, 11 digs; Molly Erickson: 6 assists, 1 ace, 5 digs