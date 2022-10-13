MVC Volleyball: Riverhawks host Rangers for a cross-town battle

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - To close out the regular season, Logan volleyball heads across town to square off against Central.
After taking set 1, the Rangers carrying a lead in set 2. Ava Dettwiler sees a hole and sets it over into no man's land. Logan leads it 2 sets to 0.
Jazzy Davis and Dettwiler were keeping each other busy. They team up for a little bump, set, spike right at the front of the net.
Riverhawks trying to respond. Taya Schraith powers a kill right through the blocker's hands.
But this Logan team is hard to slow down. Again, Dettwiler comes in for one of her 7 kills on the night.
And when set point comes around, who else would it be but Dettwiler setting up Jazzy Davis for her 11th kill.
The Rangers claim the match 3 sets to none.