MVC Volleyball: Riverhawks host Rangers for a cross-town battle

  • Updated
  • 0
Logan v. Central Volleyball

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - To close out the regular season, Logan volleyball heads across town to square off against Central.

After taking set 1, the Rangers carrying a lead in set 2. Ava Dettwiler sees a hole and sets it over into no man's land. Logan leads it 2 sets to 0.

Jazzy Davis and Dettwiler were keeping each other busy. They team up for a little bump, set, spike right at the front of the net.

Riverhawks trying to respond. Taya Schraith powers a kill right through the blocker's hands.

But this Logan team is hard to slow down. Again, Dettwiler comes in for one of her 7 kills on the night.

And when set point comes around, who else would it be but Dettwiler setting up Jazzy Davis for her 11th kill.

The Rangers claim the match 3 sets to none.

